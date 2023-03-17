News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
New business: Closed Calderdale bank could be turned into a new bar

A closed bank in a Calderdale town could be turned into a new bar.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 18:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 18:15 GMT

A planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council to open a bar on the first floor of 24 to 26 Commercial Street in Brighouse.

The premises used to be a branch of Santander but was closed in 2021.

A decision on the application is pending.

The application will be considered by Calderdale Council's planning department
All applications made to Calderdale Council’s planning department can be viewed online at www.calderdale.gov.uk and searching for planning applications.

Comments in support and objecting can be submitted online.

