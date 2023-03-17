New business: Closed Calderdale bank could be turned into a new bar
A closed bank in a Calderdale town could be turned into a new bar.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 18:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 18:15 GMT
A planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council to open a bar on the first floor of 24 to 26 Commercial Street in Brighouse.
The premises used to be a branch of Santander but was closed in 2021.
A decision on the application is pending.
