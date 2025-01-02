New business: Good news for foodies as new fast food trader selling shawarma wraps and loaded fries announces stall in Halifax Borough Market

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 19:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new fast food trader is opening up in Halifax.

Alaeli Halifax has announced it is opening up a stall at Halifax Borough Market selling crispy shawarma wraps, fresh salads, loaded fries, homemade crepes, fresh lemonade and more.

No opening date has been revealed yet but Alaeli Halifax says it will be soon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has posted: “Get ready to experience a whole new world of delicious flavors and unforgettable meals.

A new trader is coming to Halifax Borough MarketA new trader is coming to Halifax Borough Market
A new trader is coming to Halifax Borough Market

"Our name is a beautiful blend of our daughters' names. These two little stars are the heart and soul of everything we do.

"When we were brainstorming names, we wanted something that felt personal, meaningful, and full of love – and was born!

"It's more than just a name – it’s a tribute to our family and the joy they bring into our lives.”

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, email [email protected].

Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice