A new fast food trader is opening up in Halifax.

Alaeli Halifax has announced it is opening up a stall at Halifax Borough Market selling crispy shawarma wraps, fresh salads, loaded fries, homemade crepes, fresh lemonade and more.

No opening date has been revealed yet but Alaeli Halifax says it will be soon.

It has posted: “Get ready to experience a whole new world of delicious flavors and unforgettable meals.

"Our name is a beautiful blend of our daughters' names. These two little stars are the heart and soul of everything we do.

"When we were brainstorming names, we wanted something that felt personal, meaningful, and full of love – and was born!

"It's more than just a name – it’s a tribute to our family and the joy they bring into our lives.”

