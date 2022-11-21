Vocation and Co. says it will welcome people to its new venture at 13 to 17 Alexandra Street from Thursday (November 24).

It has posted on social media that there will be two bars, 22 keg and six cask lines, as well as giant New York-style pizza slices Wonder Wheel Pizza.

"We can’t wait to show you Vocation and Co Halifax this Thursday!” they added.

New Vocation and Co. bar to open on Alexandra Street in Halifax

The Courier reported last month how Vocation Brewery, based in Cragg Vale, wanted to combine the now-closed The Alex and The Lantern on Alexandra Street to create a brand new bar.

The firm already has bars in Hebden Bridge, Leeds and Manchester.

It began brewing in 2015 and has grown rapidly to be one of the UK’s leading independent craft breweries.

The brewery sells more than over 10 million pints a year to 40 countries around the world.