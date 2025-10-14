New business in Halifax: Estate agent returns home from Dubai to open new business in Calderdale

An estate agent from Halifax is hoping to bring a bit of the Dubai property market to Halifax after opening his own business.

Ben Goodison, 31, lives in Halifax and grew up in Queensbury.

After working for William H Brown in Sowerby Bridge and Halifax, Ben co-owned Reloc8 in Hipperholme before working in Dubai for a couple of years.

"I came back six months ago and was trying to work out what to do next," he said.

"I worked as a broker in Dubai, and that's how I'm working here, focusing more on the services like professional photography, 3D virtual tours, floor plans, social media reels.

"More on the 21st century stuff.

"I don't have an office, it's all about the customer."

Ben Goodison Property operates under the eXp UK platform, network of self-employed estate agents.

"I was a bit nervous to launch on my own, but the reaction's been great and I've already picked up my first couple of listings," said Ben.

"My first one was a farmhouse in Shelf.

"I want to prove that you don't need to spend your money on an estate agent with an office and five staff.

"I don't want it to be massive, I just want it to be a personal service, deal with fewer people but provide a better service."