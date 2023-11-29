Brighouse is getting a new spa and beauty salon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Time for You is opening on Bradford Road in the town centre.

No opening date has been announced yet but the salon says it will be welcoming people “soon”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described on its social media as an “alternative and holistic health service”, Time for You will offer massages, skin treatments and beauty therapy.

Time for You already have a salon on Lidget Street in Lindley.