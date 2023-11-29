New business: New spa and beauty salon opening in Calderdale town
Brighouse is getting a new spa and beauty salon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Time for You is opening on Bradford Road in the town centre.
No opening date has been announced yet but the salon says it will be welcoming people “soon”.
Described on its social media as an “alternative and holistic health service”, Time for You will offer massages, skin treatments and beauty therapy.
Time for You already have a salon on Lidget Street in Lindley.
For more details email [email protected] or visit the salon’s Facebook page.