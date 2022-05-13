New business rates relief scheme opened up to Calderdale businesses

At the end of last year, the Government announced the introduction of the COVID-19 Additional Relief Fund (CARF) scheme, supporting businesses affected by the pandemic but ineligible for previous support linked to business rates.

The Calderdale scheme is now open for applications, with support taking the form of a one-off business rates credit for eligible businesses. The scheme is initially available to the following sectors: hospitality/leisure supply chain (for examples breweries, caterers etc), events/exhibitions supply chain and travel and tourism businesses (if not already included within expanded retail discount)

These sectors have been identified as those most likely to have suffered losses due to the pandemic but have not previously been eligible for Government support.

Shoppers in Halifax

If funding allows, applications may re-open to a wider range of sectors.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Councillr Silvia Dacre, said: "Throughout the pandemic, we’ve continued to do all we can to support businesses which have been hardest hit by restrictions and have worked as quickly as possible to implement application processes for various Government funding or rate relief schemes.

“We’re now able to open applications for our CARF scheme, which will initially support those business sectors which have been identified as being adversely affected by the pandemic but have been ineligible for existing support schemes.

“I urge all businesses that think they could be eligible to visit our website to check the criteria and submit an application as soon as possible before the deadline on Tuesday May 31 2022.”

Businesses are advised to visit here to check eligibility and to apply for the scheme. The deadline for applications is Tuesday 31 May 2022.

Businesses in sectors which are not currently eligible but would like to be considered for any potential expansion of the scheme can email [email protected] with the subject ‘CARF relief query’.

Successful applicants will receive a credit against their 2021/22 Business Rates account (or their 2022/23 bill if already in credit). The amount of relief will be confirmed after the scheme has closed and will be awarded by September 2022 at the latest.