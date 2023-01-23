Three friends are hoping to share a slice of what has kept them close to those enjoying their new cafe in Sowerby Bridge.

Julie Black, from Sowerby Bridge, Karen Holmes, from Greetland, and Elaine Gledhill, who lives in Queensbury, are the trio behind Roast and Toast at Wharf House, off the main road through the town.

Whether you’re looking for a hot or cold drink, a quality Yorkshire breakfast, a sandwich or a slice of cake – the cafe can help.

It has indoor and outdoor seating, is dog-friendly and is available to hire for private events.

The cafe opened on Thursday and the owners say they have already had a good response.

"It's been really good,” said Julie.

With the help of their loved ones, the three friends – who all used to work together at Suma in Elland - have managed to turn the cafe building around in just six weeks.

"We're really grateful for how family and friends have been helping us,” said Julie.

"Everyone has rallied round to do what they can.

"We want to bring a bit of our personalities into the Roast and Toast.

"When we get together, we laugh so much and we want to share a bit of that.

"Whether you're coming to relax or do some work, you'll get a warm welcome.

"To us, it's important to source as much as we can locally as we want to support other businesses.

"We also try to cut out as much plastic as we can.

"We've had lots of positive comments, with some saying this is something Sowerby Bridge has needed for a while."

