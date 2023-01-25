Whether you fancy eggs benedict, french toast or a full English – there is a new place in Halifax that can satisfy all your cravings.

Hatch Brunch House opened in Northgate House today (Wednesday).

What used to be council offices has been transformed into a swish new eaterie offering brunch dishes to eat in or take away all day and sometimes into the evening.

The extensive range of dishes includes eggs benedict, breakfast buns, French toast, full English breakfasts, shakshuka, baked eggs and grilled toasties.

There are also cakes, smoothies, juices and hot drinks to choose from.

The team behind the new neighbourhood brunch house are brother and sister Alex Colbeck and Vicky Nolan.

Vicky runs five other Halifax businesses, including cafe Jamocha and Croft Myl on West Parade.

Alex has been working in hospitality since he was a teenager and the pair could see there would be a demand for a brunch house in Halifax.

"Brunch is my passion, it's my favourite food,” said Alex.

"It can be sweet or savoury, small or large and you can have it any time of day."

They discovered the space was free at Northgate House and are hoping Hatch will help boost trade in the town centre.

There could even be more Hatch openings, as the pair have hopes to bring the brunch house to other areas.

"We've had a positive reaction so far,” said Vicky. “People are really excited."

For more information about Hatch Brunch House, search for the eaterie on Facebook and Instagram.

1 . New business: See inside exciting new brunch house in Halifax town centre in old council building that opened today Inside Hatch Brunch House Photo: Sarah Fitton Photo Sales

2 . New business: See inside exciting new brunch house in Halifax town centre in old council building that opened today Hatch Brunch House Photo: Sarah Fitton Photo Sales

3 . New business: See inside exciting new brunch house in Halifax town centre in old council building that opened today Hatch Brunch House Photo: Sarah Fitton Photo Sales

4 . New business: See inside exciting new brunch house in Halifax town centre in old council building that opened today Hatch Brunch House Photo: Sarah Fitton Photo Sales