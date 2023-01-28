Play gyms – love or hate them, not many people go through parenthood without visiting one at the very least.

In Brighouse, a new one is about to open promising an enjoyable experience for both children AND their mums and dads.

Babyccinos Jungle Cafe, at the Prince of Wales Mill on Birds Royd Lane, has a huge host of fun for youngsters - including a soft play climbing frame, netted bridge, ball pool and tiger-striped tunnel slide.

But it is serving top quality coffee, food and cakes to keep parents happy too.

A spokesperson said: “Often parents are faced with the choice of going somewhere that’s unsuitable for children but enjoyable for you, or the other way round.

"Babyccinos is an enjoyable experience for both.”

The owners have teamed up with local suppliers such as bakers Crust and Cumb and Liv’s Bakes ‘n’ Cakes, and are confident parents will find plenty to like about the new venue.

It is also available to hire for parties and classes will run there as well.

Babyccinos opens on Monday (January 30).

Undefined: readMore

1 . New business: See inside new 'parent-friendly' Calderdale play gym with quality coffee and treats Making delicious coffee at Babyccinos Jungle Cafe Brighouse Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

2 . New business: See inside new 'parent-friendly' Calderdale play gym with quality coffee and treats Inside Babyccinos Jungle Cafe, Brighouse Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

3 . New business: See inside new 'parent-friendly' Calderdale play gym with quality coffee and treats Inside Babyccinos Jungle Cafe, Brighouse Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

4 . New business: See inside new 'parent-friendly' Calderdale play gym with quality coffee and treats Inside Babyccinos Jungle Cafe, Brighouse Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales