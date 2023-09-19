News you can trust since 1853
Friends Karen Holmes, Elaine Gledhill and Julie Black opened Roast and Toast and cafe at Wharf House in Sowerby Bridge in January
New businesses: 18 new businesses that have opened in Halifax and rest of Calderdale in 2023 from restaurants to a swanky clothes shop

Business is booming in Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Lots of new businesses have been popping up in Halifax and other parts of the borough – from restaurants and cafes to a cool new clothes shop.

Here we take a look at 18 of the new businesses that have welcomed customers for the first time so far in 2023.

What's on in Halifax: New Christmas parade for Halifax town centre that organisers say will be event 'people want to mark on their calendars'

Turkish restaurant Anatolia opened at Wards End in Halifax town centre in January

at Wharf House, off the main road through the town.

Turkish restaurant Anatolia opened at Wards End in Halifax town centre in January

The new Tesco Express opened on Southgate in Halifax town centre in January

The new Tesco Express opened on Southgate in Halifax town centre in January

Pitcha Haines and her husband Colin opened Madam Indy on Manor Drive in Savile Park, offering fresh and authentic Thai cuisine, in January

Pitcha Haines and her husband Colin opened Madam Indy on Manor Drive in Savile Park, offering fresh and authentic Thai cuisine, in January

Sister and brother Vicky Nolan and Alex Colbeck opened Hatch Brunch House in Northgate House in Halifax town centre in January

Sister and brother Vicky Nolan and Alex Colbeck opened Hatch Brunch House in Northgate House in Halifax town centre in January

