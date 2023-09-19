Business is booming in Calderdale.
Lots of new businesses have been popping up in Halifax and other parts of the borough – from restaurants and cafes to a cool new clothes shop.
Here we take a look at 18 of the new businesses that have welcomed customers for the first time so far in 2023.
1. at Wharf House, off the main road through the town.
Turkish restaurant Anatolia opened at Wards End in Halifax town centre in January Photo: Sarah Fitton
The new Tesco Express opened on Southgate in Halifax town centre in January Photo: Sarah Fitton
Pitcha Haines and her husband Colin opened Madam Indy on Manor Drive in Savile Park, offering fresh and authentic Thai cuisine, in January Photo: Sarah Fitton
Sister and brother Vicky Nolan and Alex Colbeck opened Hatch Brunch House in Northgate House in Halifax town centre in January Photo: Sarah Fitton