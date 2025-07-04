A new discount store is opening in a Calderdale town selling Amazon returns at discounted prices.

Liquidation Warehouse is on the second floor of Asquith Bottom Mill in Sowerby Bridge and will open on Saturday, July 26 from 9am until 1pm.

It has posted: “Come and grab unbeatable bargains on customer returns, surplus stock, and clearance items — all at rock-bottom prices!”

They say the goods on offer will include Amazon returns and surplus stock.

Some items will be new, some used but in “excellent condition” and some “may be damaged or just need a little TLC,” says Liquidation Warehouse.

According to the store’s social media, the prices will change depending on which day of the week it is.

On Saturdays it will charge £7 per item, Sundays £5 per item, and on Mondays and Tuesdays £2 per item.

For more details visit https://www.liquidationwarehouse.co.uk/ or search for the store’s social media accounts.