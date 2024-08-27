New businesses: Halifax town centre welcomes two new cafes including artisan bake house
Two new cafes have opened up in Halifax town centre.
Soul Bakery is at Cross Hills, near North Bridge, and sells artisan breads as well as breakfast, lunch and a host of tasty sweet treats.
It is open between 7.30am and 3pm from Monday to Wednesday and 7.30am to 5pm on Thursdays and Fridays.
And Brewed By T has opened at 18 Cow Green.
Customers visiting there can enjoy hot drinks, cakes and a range of Thai and Asian foods.
It is open 9am to 3.30pm Tuesday to Friday and 10am to 5pm on Saturdays.