Two new cafes have opened up in Halifax town centre.

Soul Bakery is at Cross Hills, near North Bridge, and sells artisan breads as well as breakfast, lunch and a host of tasty sweet treats.

It is open between 7.30am and 3pm from Monday to Wednesday and 7.30am to 5pm on Thursdays and Fridays.

And Brewed By T has opened at 18 Cow Green.

Customers visiting there can enjoy hot drinks, cakes and a range of Thai and Asian foods.

It is open 9am to 3.30pm Tuesday to Friday and 10am to 5pm on Saturdays.