New businesses in 2025: Signs go up for new business in Halifax town centre where high street giant shut branch last month

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th May 2025, 19:00 BST
A new card shop is opening in Halifax town centre – less than a month after another one shut in the same premises.

Recruitment signs for a new business have gone up in the space left vacant by Clintons in Woolshops and there is also refit work going on inside.

Most Popular

Clintons – which has been in Halifax for many years - announced it was shutting its Halifax town centre branch in January with signs announcing ‘everything must go’.

The store’s final opening day was on Saturday, April 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A new business is opening in Halifax's Woolshopsplaceholder image
A new business is opening in Halifax's Woolshops

The new business opening there is a branch of Cards Direct, who have more than 80 other branches across the UK.

According to its website it is a family-owned and run retailer specialising in greeting cards, gifts, gift packaging, balloons and partyware “at direct from factory prices”.

Until the Halifax town centre branch opens, the nearest branches are in Leeds and Wakefield.

According to the signs in the windows, Cards Direct are looking for sales assistants.

Related topics:HalifaxLeedsWakefield
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice