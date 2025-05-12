New businesses in 2025: Signs go up for new business in Halifax town centre where high street giant shut branch last month
Recruitment signs for a new business have gone up in the space left vacant by Clintons in Woolshops and there is also refit work going on inside.
Clintons – which has been in Halifax for many years - announced it was shutting its Halifax town centre branch in January with signs announcing ‘everything must go’.
The store’s final opening day was on Saturday, April 19.
The new business opening there is a branch of Cards Direct, who have more than 80 other branches across the UK.
According to its website it is a family-owned and run retailer specialising in greeting cards, gifts, gift packaging, balloons and partyware “at direct from factory prices”.
According to the signs in the windows, Cards Direct are looking for sales assistants.