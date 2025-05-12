A new card shop is opening in Halifax town centre – less than a month after another one shut in the same premises.

Recruitment signs for a new business have gone up in the space left vacant by Clintons in Woolshops and there is also refit work going on inside.

Clintons – which has been in Halifax for many years - announced it was shutting its Halifax town centre branch in January with signs announcing ‘everything must go’.

The store’s final opening day was on Saturday, April 19.

A new business is opening in Halifax's Woolshops

The new business opening there is a branch of Cards Direct, who have more than 80 other branches across the UK.

According to its website it is a family-owned and run retailer specialising in greeting cards, gifts, gift packaging, balloons and partyware “at direct from factory prices”.

Until the Halifax town centre branch opens, the nearest branches are in Leeds and Wakefield.

According to the signs in the windows, Cards Direct are looking for sales assistants.