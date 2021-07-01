New Calderdale businesses who suffered due to restrictions could now apply for grant supports

Shoppers in Halifax town centre

Businesses or voluntary/community organisations which were not previously eligible for support through the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) scheme, may now qualify following government changes allowing additional sectors to apply.

The Council is also opening up a new ARG scheme for severely affected businesses which can show at least 30% losses in 2020 compared to the same time in 2019.

This includes self-employed residents but removes the need for businesses to have at least five employees.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve paid out nearly 18,000 grants to businesses totalling around £100million. We’ve processed 948 Additional Restrictions Grants to businesses, including those not in the business rates system but forced to close, companies which supply products to severely affected businesses, and the self-employed who’re not able to access other Government support.

“We know that some businesses in the borough have been seriously impacted by COVID restrictions, but haven’t previously been eligible to apply for this support. I’m pleased that we’re now able to widen the criteria for the Additional Restrictions Grants to include any business in Calderdale that can demonstrate their losses due to COVID restrictions.

“I encourage any business which hasn’t previously received grant support to visit our website to check how much they could be eligible for and submit an application as soon as possible.”

Businesses can apply online and must include evidence to show fixed costs and losses. This includes bank statements for October and November 2019 and the same months in 2020 to show reduced income.

Self-employed applicants must also include their tax registration number and complete a self-declaration to confirm they have not received government funding from the Government’s Self-employed Income Support Scheme.