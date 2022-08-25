New cocktail bar opens in West Vale

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tipsy's is owned by Luke Turner, who was inspired by his granddad to open the business, which is on Stainland Road and had its launch party on Saturday.

"The journey started two years ago, while I was on holiday," Luke said.

"I was remembering my granddad, who'd passed a short time before and his love of going out and making everyone laugh around him.

Tipsy's in West Vale

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He was named Robert Dixon and I'm sure many will remember him.

"I wanted to get somewhere that he'd have loved to have been a part of, and in his memory there's soon to be a drink named after him."

Luke, 33, from Copley, says he hopes the bar will add to the attraction for people in visiting West Vale.

"It’s a brilliant place with great places to eat and night life," he said.

Tipsy's in West Vale

"It's got some great bars in the area. It made it an easy choice for a location.

"The process sadly has been very long due to Covid and the astronomical increase in trades costs, but thankfully I've had some great help from Elliot Richards from EJR Mechanical, who've helped no end.

"We hope to offer some of the best classic and custom made cocktails around, with a beautiful bar and a real care and passion for what we do."

The new bar has created three new jobs and had a successful launch event at the weekend.

Tipsy's in West Vale

Luke added: "We had a great turnout and brilliant comments of how lovely the setting is and how skilled our mixologists are."

Tipsy's in West Vale

Luke Turner