New era for Elland firm as it celebrates its 50th anniversary

Richard Metcalfe, formerly the Sales & Service Director at ICS Cool Energy Limited, has joined the board to spearhead Newsome’s growth strategy.

Formed in 1973 by George Newsome, the family run business has almost 50 years of engineering experience and knowledge in the temperature cooling sector.

Newsome provides equipment and services to the food and drink, chemical and medical industries around the world, and has worked with the likes of Meadowhall, BASF, Nestle, A-Safe, McVities and Greencore.

Richard joins the existing board which comprises of David Harker, Rob Hatfield and Simon Hanley, and together they will look to further strengthen the business’s core markets, whilst also diversifying into new sectors and service areas.

Mr Metcalfe, Director at Newsome said: "Having worked for ICS for over twenty years, I’m excited to join this established, yet entrepreneurial team. As the experts in bespoke temperature and humidity control systems, together we intend to shake up the industry through a tailored service whereby every solution is personalised. Our four-year plan is ambitious but with the significant investment already secured to deliver it – we invite the industry to watch this space!”

With the aim of becoming the largest privately owned temperature control company within the UK, Newsome has recently invested in new premises in Elland,

Stretching over 30,000 square feet, which are to be utilised to facilitate the newly established rental fleet from Q1 2022, it also represents a visible statement of the growth to come.