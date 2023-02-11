New Faces and a new start for West Yorkshire Manufacturing Services as Mark Lewis and Beth Ward join
West Yorkshire Manufacturing Services (WYMS) gets off to a flier and the recent appointments of Mark Lewis, CEO and Beth Ward, Head of Marketing & Communications, are putting the organisation, located just off junction 25 of the M62 in Brighouse, firmly back on the map.
West Yorkshire Manufacturing Services was born following the demise of Kirkdale Industrial Training Services (KITS) in 2019 and having lain dormant as a result of the pandemic for almost two years, is beginning to make its mark providing an extensive range of business support services to serve the regions engineering and manufacturing sectors.
Having initially taken on an interim role Mark, who has for the last 20 years run his own Organisational Development consultancy, joined WYMS as the CEO in September and is working with the Board and partners throughout the region, to implement an exciting new strategy to Support Manufacturing Excellence.
Mark said: “I’ve been aware of the organisation and even used the facilities myself on numerous occasions. The business has over recent years been like a sleeping giant, and it is a pleasure to be playing a part in awakening it and bringing in new life.”
Beth has been brought in as Head of Marketing & Communications having previously done a similar role at Dean Clough and Jane Tomlinson’s Run for All.
She said: “It is wonderful to have this fantastic facility back open. Feedback from many of the local businesses who I’ve been in contact with have said how great it is to know that the facility is open again and are keen to take advantage of the training courses, apprenticeships and the conference and meeting rooms.”