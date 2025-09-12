New family-run bar and restaurant opens in Halifax

Halifax town centre has a new bar and restaurant.

Family-run Elysian has opened on Crossley Street, where Knead used to be.

As well as serving cocktails and Mediterranean dishes, the owners are planning live music nights and special events.

"We can’t wait to welcome you in, whether you’re joining us for an evening out or celebrating with a private party,” they posted.

It is open from 11am until 11pm between Tuesday and Thursday, from 11am until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11am until 10pm on Sundays.