New food delivery service set to launch in Halifax

Cargodale on the move. Photo taken outside Halifax Borough Market. Picture: Calderdale Council

This is thanks to DeliverHX, an innovative new food delivery service which supports independent businesses, is good for the environment and offers a helping hand to people who are unable or nervous to go shopping due to COVID-19.

Calderdale Council has teamed up with Totally Locally and Cargodale to provide the service, after successfully bidding for £50,000 from the Government’s Department of Health and Social Care.

Customers order their food and other essentials online from Halifax Borough Market traders, and some other Halifax town centre shops, at www.deliverhx.co.uk. They make one secure online payment and their items are delivered for free the next day by carbon neutral electric cargo bike.

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Staying at home due to getting a positive COVID-19 test or being a contact is one of the safest and kindest things we can all do to help protect each other. But we know it can be difficult, and that day-to-day life can mean needing to nip out to the shops. We also know from our conversations with residents that access to good, affordable fresh food whilst self-isolating is an issue, especially in our poorer communities.

“DeliverHX is our solution to make life easier for people who are isolating, and to support the most vulnerable people who may still be shielding or feel nervous about going out.

“We’re delighted to be working with Totally Locally and Cargodale on this project, which supports local businesses and our inclusive economic recovery, plus our priority to tackle the climate emergency by becoming carbon neutral by 2038 if not sooner. We hope to extend the delivery service beyond the initial three-month pilot.”

Options are being discussed for DeliverHX to work with food banks to deliver to families needing food parcels, who are identified by food bank operators as needing to isolate.

The project is being run jointly by Totally Locally, a worldwide recognised organisation which supports local independent shops (and is based in Calderdale) and Cargodale, an innovative, carbon neutral delivery service using electric cargo bikes and local riders. Cargodale will operate from Halifax Borough Market.

Chris Sands of Totally Locally said: “Supermarket delivery slots have sometimes been hard to come by during the pandemic, and the priority slots for clinically extremely vulnerable people are due to end soon.

“DeliverHX takes away the worry of not getting food and other essentials, and helps contribute to the local economy by supporting our local independent businesses.

“It’s rare that a project can address so many issues in one go - helping people who are isolating, addressing climate change and supporting local businesses on the high street. For these reasons, we hope to expand the project into the future. Due to the unprecedented interest we are receiving already, we hope to encompass more shops and enable more people to use the service.”

Antony Heveningham, Director of Cargodale, said: “We’re really pleased to be on board with this project. It’s all part of making Calderdale a safer, greener and more sustainable place for everyone.

“Our electric cargo bikes are already a familiar sight around Calderdale, providing speedy, zero emission deliveries with a smile. Our bikes fit down the small roads of our area, they are safer for people walking and cycling - and they don’t pollute our air or add to climate change.”

The scheme is free to selected shop owners and market traders, and all deliveries made are free of charge to both businesses and customers in the HX1 area and other nearby postcodes.