News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
46 minutes ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
3 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
3 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
4 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

New food waste initiative at Halifax M&S as unsold bakery bread is turned into frozen garlic bread

M&S Halifax has started turning unsold bakery bread into frozen garlic bread, in an effort to reduce food waste.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

At the end of each day, unsold baguettes and boules – baked in-store daily – are prepared and filled with garlic butter, and then sold as frozen garlic bread from £1, with an extended shelf life of 30 days.

The scheme is currently live in 251 stores and launched in 2020 following a successful trial. Since then, M&S has sold 2.1million of the re-purposed loaves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Dunham, Store Manager at M&S Halifax, said: “Our in-store bakers create the freshest, highest quality bread daily for our customers. We believe each loaf is too good to waste and our customers agree. By getting creative we’ve found a way to extend shelf life and create delicious products for our customers – at great value too, from £1. Myself and the team are determined to keep finding innovative ways to tackle food waste in-store and look forward to playing our part in reducing food waste for M&S stores across the country.”

M&S is expanding its frozen garlic bread waste initiative to local store, M&S Halifax this April.M&S is expanding its frozen garlic bread waste initiative to local store, M&S Halifax this April.
M&S is expanding its frozen garlic bread waste initiative to local store, M&S Halifax this April.
Most Popular

M&S has pledged to halve food waste by 2030, as well as redistribute 100% of its edible surplus by 2025, as part of its Plan A sustainability roadmap.

Catherine David, Director of Collaboration and Change at WRAP, said: “It’s great to see a simple and effective idea grow in this way. Bread is the second most wasted food item in UK homes with the equivalent of more than one million loaves binned every day.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: Here are 17 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been a...