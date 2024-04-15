New fund for Halifax not-for-profit organisations now open to applications

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The npower Business Solutions Foundation is open to applications from not-for-profit organisations such as local charities, community interest companies and educational institutions that are located within a 50 mile radius of its office in Leeds, including Halifax.

Projects considered for funding include energy efficiency and carbon reduction measures, waste reduction and recycling initiatives or projects that improve outdoor environments. Depending on the organisation and nature of the project, three levels of funding bands ranging from £10,000 to £100,000 will be available to apply for.

Anthony Ainsworth, Chief Operating Officer at nBS, said: “We have always supported causes that mean something to us as a company, our colleagues and our customers. The npower Business Solutions Foundation takes this a step further, allowing us to directly support projects that will make a real difference in our local communities.

“We welcome applications from any relevant organisation, from local schools to sports groups to community arts centres to charities, who have struggled to secure funding to turn their plans into reality. These could range from improving the sustainability of their premises through energy efficiency, to creating a new space that encourages responsible business or supports wellbeing.

“We will consider a wide range of projects, so please get in touch to find out more and whether your organisation is eligible to apply.”