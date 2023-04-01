News you can trust since 1853
New hair loss clinic opens in Halifax town centre

A new hair loss clinic has opened in Halifax town centre.

By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The Kate Holden Clinic is situated in the new Wellness Centre at the old courthouse in Halifax.

Kate has been running a clinic in Manchester for the past three years, but lives in Halifax so has decided to open up a dedicated space in the town centre.

"Business has been good," said Kate, 29, of Skircoat, who opened the shop on March 21.

Kate Holden
"The Wellness Centre is a new health complex with a Pilates studio, beauticians, and other health businesses so it's a great community to be part of.

"The majority of my patients are women who are concerned about hair loss, but I see anyone who is concerned about hair changes or scalp issues.

"As trichology is a specialist area most of my patients find me online, I have had people travel from Newcastle, Ireland and the Isle of Man for an appointment.

"Many of my patients come to me after becoming frustrated trying to seek treatment from elsewhere, and have often been told by their GP or hairdresser to speak to a specialist."

As well as treating people with hair loss or scalp conditions, Kate's customers also include people experiencing menopause and people with cancer.

"It is very common for people to be nervous coming to see me, many people have never seen a trichologist before.

"Having dealt with hair loss myself, I make sure that I give my patients a warm and open environment that allows them space to feel heard and to understand their condition."

