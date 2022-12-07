New Halifax Business Development Manager strengthens Thorite growth plans

The move will bring the nationwide team to 13, supporting its £10 million growth plan.

Jim has a decade of sales and management expertise in the pneumatics and general industrial sector, most recently as regional manager for Leeds based specialist hazardous equipment manufacturer, Thermac.

His responsibilities will include setting and maintaining strategies for growth, strengthening customer relationships and developing new business.

Jim Allen, Business Development Manager

Jim said: “I really enjoy working for companies such as Thorite, who want to not only supply products, but work in partnership with our customers to help them work in safer, efficient and more profitable ways.

“Anyone can sell products and move boxes but only experts in their field can work in this way.”

Jim will work alongside Thorite’s branch and operational teams to identify key growth potential and ensure that existing and new customers are able to optimise efficiency and productivity through the company’s bespoke solutions and comprehensive aftermarket services.

The appointment of Jim Allen follows the announcement of Gregg Blyth as Business Development Manager for the North East region which was made in July.

Thorite Sales Director, Mark Yates, said: “We’re on track to achieve our goal of £10 million growth over the next five years and Jim’s appointment is the latest in a number of roles that are critical our plans.