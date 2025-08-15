New Halifax shops: New discount store opens in Halifax town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
Halifax town centre has a new discount store.

Top Bargains has opened on Market Street, where Dorothy Perkins used to be.

It is very close to the new B&M, which opened where Tesco used to be in June.

The B&M on Horton Street has now shut.

The new store has opened in Halifax town centreplaceholder image
According to its signage, Top Bargains sells a host of goods for “big value, low prices”.

These include stationary, mobile accessories, E-cigarettes, drinks, confectionary, toys, car accessories, bedding and pet food.

