New Halifax shops: New discount store opens in Halifax town centre
Halifax town centre has a new discount store.
Top Bargains has opened on Market Street, where Dorothy Perkins used to be.
It is very close to the new B&M, which opened where Tesco used to be in June.
The B&M on Horton Street has now shut.
According to its signage, Top Bargains sells a host of goods for “big value, low prices”.
These include stationary, mobile accessories, E-cigarettes, drinks, confectionary, toys, car accessories, bedding and pet food.
