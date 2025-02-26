The Society of Alchemists opens its doors in the space on the first floor of the iconic building above Trading Rooms restaurant, on Saturday, March 1.

Based on alchemy and fantasy, and inspired by 80s movie classics such as The NeverEnding Story, The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth, it is set in a magical lair filled with extraordinary delights.

The whole store is a feast for the senses, with eye-catching decor from floor to ceiling including scores of creatively-labelled apothecary drawers, intriguing cabinets and high-up watchful eyes.

To buy, there are original handmade perfumes, bath and body potions, as well as personally-crafted gifts for people and homes including candles, home scents and one-off art pieces.

There is even the chance to take home a piece of film history, with the store selling the beautiful handmade lights which featured as part of the Emerald City in the huge Hollywood movie Wicked.

At the centre of the lair is the beautiful and animatronic dragon, there to greet customers but also guard the crypt of the “unknown Alchemist of the Calder Valley”.

Created by Halifax’s The Seasonal Group, based off Swires Road, the creature is sure to be a hit with visitors of all ages and adds to the immersive shopping experience and storytelling of the store.

The shop’s owners are Marcus Doyle and Warren Booth, who also own The Yorkshire Soap Company – the firm which opened its first shop in Hebden Bridge and has gone on to open more stores in York, Leeds, Harrogate, Ilkley and Beverley, as well as The Piece Hall.

They opened their first Society of Alchemists shop in York three years ago and, having created the concept for The Shambles – the well-known historic cobbled tourist favourite – Marcus and Warren needed somewhere equally as historic and iconic for their second store.

The pair have invested £120,000 in creating the new shop and, after taking out a lease on another Piece Hall premises to create an office and storage space, means they now have three leases with the landmark.

"It’s exciting, said Marcus. “The Piece Hall is a great place to run a business.

"The Piece Hall team are really supportive and the rents are affordable.”

He added they have seen their Yorkshire Soap Company store at The Piece Hall thrive, describing it as a place for “destination shopping” with plenty of footfall.

And it has a special place in his heart, having grown up in Halifax and spent time during his childhood sitting at The Piece Hall on a Saturday morning with his aunt and grandma, eating chips next to the old bandstand.

The pair say they hope The Society of Alchemists will enhance the shopping experience at the building, which is filled with independent traders.

