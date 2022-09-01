New hi-tech indoor golf business opens in Ripponden

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The state-of-the-art indoor golf facility will be open seven days a week and is designed to improve visitors’ golf through the highest-level coaching.

It offers premium indoor game play and practice for individuals and groups, catering for all ages and abilities.

Invictus Golf Studio is owned by professional golfer Elliott Lister, who is from Barkisland.

New hi-tech indoor golf business, Invictus, opening in Ripponden by golf pro Elliot Lister

Elliott, who turned pro in 2016 and has been living in Switzerland, where he has been coaching golf.

"I lived in Switzerland coaching for two years, came back to a coaching position at Willow Valley Golf Club which was great," said Elliott.

"However, an indoor space became available close to where I live in Ripponden and the area was too good to be true, almost purpose built for this and therefore I took the step to set up the business.

"We offer premium indoor gameplay at over 170 famous golf courses all around the world - St Andrews, Paris National and Medinah just to name a few.

"You can use the practice setting to nail down distance control and take your practice.

"Alongside this we offer high level coaching using Trackman 4 and video analysis to give you the most accurate and efficient level of coaching possible.

"I am hopeful that this will be a success. Having access to play golf 365 days a year in any weather will be a unique experience to golfers in this area."