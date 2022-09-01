New hi-tech indoor golf business opens in Ripponden
A new golf studio has opened in Ripponden offering visitors the chance to play virtually at more than 170 courses worldwide.
The state-of-the-art indoor golf facility will be open seven days a week and is designed to improve visitors’ golf through the highest-level coaching.
It offers premium indoor game play and practice for individuals and groups, catering for all ages and abilities.
Invictus Golf Studio is owned by professional golfer Elliott Lister, who is from Barkisland.
Most Popular
-
1
B&M to expand Halifax store - this is when the location will close for work to take place
-
2
Brighouse PR Agency Faith shortlisted for a hattrick of prestigious business awards
-
3
New hi-tech indoor golf business opens in Ripponden
-
4
Halifax food business proving it has the recipe for success
-
5
New cocktail bar opens in West Vale
Elliott, who turned pro in 2016 and has been living in Switzerland, where he has been coaching golf.
"I lived in Switzerland coaching for two years, came back to a coaching position at Willow Valley Golf Club which was great," said Elliott.
"However, an indoor space became available close to where I live in Ripponden and the area was too good to be true, almost purpose built for this and therefore I took the step to set up the business.
"We offer premium indoor gameplay at over 170 famous golf courses all around the world - St Andrews, Paris National and Medinah just to name a few.
"You can use the practice setting to nail down distance control and take your practice.
"Alongside this we offer high level coaching using Trackman 4 and video analysis to give you the most accurate and efficient level of coaching possible.
"I am hopeful that this will be a success. Having access to play golf 365 days a year in any weather will be a unique experience to golfers in this area."