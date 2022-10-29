New Home Bargains store causes traffic chaos in Halifax today
There were huge queues around part of Halifax today (Saturday) as shoppers rushed to take a look inside a new budget superstore.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
They were visiting Home Bargains, which has moved from Crossley Retail Park to the other side of Pellon Lane.
People reported huge queues in the area which caused traffic to snarl up not only on Pellon Lane but the surrounding area.
One posted on social media: “We’ve just tried to get to the vets and its a nightmare. All routes up and down Pellon Lane are heaving.”
Most Popular
Another said: “Town is a nightmare, especially on Bull Green roundabout.”
And one posted: “I was trying to get up Pellon Lane from town – took over 40 minutes.”