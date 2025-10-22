New intern joins Doors 2 Floors team

Doors 2 Floors has taken on a new intern, reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility.

Uzayr Bulsari, 23, a former student at Woodkirk High School and Myerscough College, now an aspiring boxer, who is training under the tutelage of renowned boxing trainer, Mark Hurley at Dicky’s Gym, was picked from a number of applicants, who applied for an internship at the company.

The company is renowned for its social responsibility programme, providing learners the opportunity to learn valuable skills via its partnership with the Batley Multi Academy Trust. The company also works with the Forget Me Not Hospice to raise vital funds for children who are undergoing end-of-life care.

The company helps raise money for medical, emotional, and spiritual support during a child's life and also supports families through the bereavement process. Uzayr will receive training at the company’s head-office in Batley, attending training sessions, customer service and intense product knowledge training.

Ismaeel Basar, Managing Director at Doors 2 Floors, said: “Internships provide Interns with talent and ideas to drive our business forward. We know young people can attend college, university or some other form of further education, but it’s not for everyone.

“Our Internships allow young people to start on a career path from day one. We’re proud of our track record of helping Interns go on to enjoy a successful career, both at Doors 2 Floors and within the wider industry.”

Doors 2 Floors Welcomes New Intern Doors 2 Floors is proud to welcome its newest intern, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to skills development and career progression.

Uzayr Bulsari, 23, an aspiring boxer and former Woodkirk High School and Myerscough College student, was selected from a strong pool of applicants for the internship.

As one of the UK’s leading internal and external door retailers, Doors 2 Floors is widely recognised for its strong social responsibility initiatives.

Through its partnership with the Batley Multi Academy Trust, the company provides learners with valuable, hands-on experience to help them build essential career skills. In addition to its education partnerships, Doors 2 Floors proudly supports the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, helping to raise vital funds for children receiving end-of-life care.

The company’s fundraising efforts contribute to medical, emotional, and spiritual support for children and their families during incredibly difficult times.

Uzayr however, will undertake his internship at the company’s Batley head office, receiving comprehensive training in customer service and product knowledge.

He will also be required to participate in a range of development sessions. Uzayr will also be provided with additional training opportunities at further educational establishments.

Ismaeel Basar, Managing Director at Doors 2 Floors, commented: “Internships bring in talented individuals with fresh ideas who can help drive our business forward. While many young people choose college or university, that path isn’t for everyone.

“Our internship programme offers an alternative route — allowing young people to start their careers from day one.

We’re extremely proud of our track record in helping interns build successful careers, both within Doors 2 Floors and across the wider industry.

“Uzayr is a bright young man, with a great attitude, is disciplined and willing to do his utmost to learn about the plethora of product ranges we have in stock, along with providing excellent customer service to existing clientele.”

Uzayr, who currently trains under the guidance of renowned boxing coache Mark Hurley and Phil Walker at Dicky’s Gym, thanked Doors 2 Floors for providing him with such an opportunity.

“I’d like to thank the team at Doors 2 Floors for giving me with an opportunity to gain experience as an intern. It’s a great opportunity as I’m working with a number of departments and learning about the products, how our marketing and social media teams work and how customer service and social responsibility is at the heart of what the company does.”