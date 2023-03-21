Business has been booming for Quickslide, which has seen its order books reach record levels, and as a result the award-winning firm is seeking local talent to help increase production.

Based on Bradford Road, the privately owned company currently employs 208 people but has seen a swell in business since the pandemic, as homeowners upgrade their properties to better accommodate home-working, reduce their energy bills with newer and more efficient windows, or simply opt to improve rather than move in the current housing market.

“Quite simply, we can’t keep up with demand,” said Chairman Adrian Barraclough. “Our business has grown and grown since Covid and now we’re expanding again.

“We’re a leading supplier of doors and windows across the country, with a great reputation and a bulging order book, and we need more hands on deck. So if you’re looking for a good, permanent job that’s local, long-term and offers the opportunity to progress, we can’t wait to hear from you.”

Quickslide has been established in Brighouse for almost 20 years and is one of the area’s top employers, regularly raising money for local and national charities and also sponsoring Brighouse Town Football Club.

“We’re a local firm with a great national reputation among our customers,” Adrian added, “having recently won a celebrated industry award for windows and doors fabricator of the year for the second time. And we’re equally passionate about our reputation as an employer, providing local, permanent, well-paid jobs with great prospects.”