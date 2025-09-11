New landlords hoping to put Calderdale pub "back on the map" and at the heart of the community

The new landlords at the Stump Cross Inn say they want to put the pub at the heart of the community.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Anthony and his partner Anton Serrant are due to officially re-open this weekend after the pub has been closed for a couple of weeks since the previous landlords left.

Nathan is also a singer so has lots of experience working in and around the hospitality industry, while his grandparents also have experience running pubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to bring the community in, bring the community together," said Nathan, who is a former manager of the Duke William in Shelf.

Anton Serrant and Nathan Anthony

"We want it to be somewhere where anybody can come in. The menu and the events we put on will reflect that.

"We really do want to put The Stump Cross back on the map.

"It's such a shame The Prospect has closed, The Windmill Tavern is going to be closed for a month as that's changing hands.

"But it's nice to have pubs in the surrounding area and be able to work with each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stump Cross Inn

"We want to offer somewhere for a special occasion like an anniversary or a birthday, but also keep it middle-of-the-road price-wise.

"We want people to come and see what we can offer and, over time, invite people in from the community, have older people coming in for a knitting club or a book club.

"Whatever people want, we want to give people a safe space to go, if they want to chat or if they're lonely.

"We want to create a space where they know they can come to us because we're going to be there, and we’re more than happy to have a chat with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you haven't spoken to anyone for weeks because your family don't live nearby, just come down and have a coffee, and do your crossword here.

"You can have a cup of tea for a pound. It's not about the money, it's about that community spirit and bringing people together and connecting as a community again."

The pub will have live music as part of their opening weekend, featuring singers Sharon Lawlor, Cameron Tarpy and Mick Brown from local band Psychoslinkiys