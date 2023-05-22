New life for closed Halifax town centre bargain store Freddie's which has been shut for months
A Halifax town centre discount shop looks set to open as a new venture.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 18:10 BST
Bargain store Freddie’s, on Crown Street, has been shut for several months.
But now an application has been made to sell alcohol from the building – to be consumed off the premises – and for the opening hours of from 7am until midnight, seven days a week.
The full application can be viewed on Calderdale Council’s website and people have until June 12 to voice their support or objections to the application.