New life for closed Halifax town centre bargain store Freddie's which has been shut for months

A Halifax town centre discount shop looks set to open as a new venture.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 18:10 BST

Bargain store Freddie’s, on Crown Street, has been shut for several months.

But now an application has been made to sell alcohol from the building – to be consumed off the premises – and for the opening hours of from 7am until midnight, seven days a week.

The full application can be viewed on Calderdale Council’s website and people have until June 12 to voice their support or objections to the application.

Freddie's, on Crown StreetFreddie's, on Crown Street
