Mystical and Magical, which already has a shop in The Piece Hall, is opening Flock it and Broom - a new store specialising in official merchandise from the hugely popular books and films.

They say that the new shop will also be a “magical supplies” store.

Wizard enthusiast and owner John Fellows said: “I can’t wait.

The Piece Hall in Halifax

"I love Harry Potter and all of the wizarding world stuff.

“It’s bringing more magic to The Piece Hall, which is already a magical place.”

The new store will be open from Thursday (October 27).

For more information and updares, follow Mystical and Magical on Facebook.

