New 'magical supplies' shop opening in Halifax town centre specialising in Harry Potter merchandise
Harry Potter fans get ready – there is an exciting new shop opening in Halifax town centre.
Mystical and Magical, which already has a shop in The Piece Hall, is opening Flock it and Broom - a new store specialising in official merchandise from the hugely popular books and films.
They say that the new shop will also be a “magical supplies” store.
Wizard enthusiast and owner John Fellows said: “I can’t wait.
"I love Harry Potter and all of the wizarding world stuff.
“It’s bringing more magic to The Piece Hall, which is already a magical place.”
The new store will be open from Thursday (October 27).
For more information and updares, follow Mystical and Magical on Facebook.
Other recent openings at The Piece Hall include cutting-edge restaurant The Astronomer and vintage arcade games space Blast From The Past, which offers the chance to play pinball, Pac Man and more.