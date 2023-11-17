New manager and chef join the team at award-winning Brighouse pub
Amanda McKenzie brings with her decades of experience running pubs and venues, including 22 years at national chain, Wetherspoons, where she managed Brighouse’s The Richard Oastler for more than half a decade.
She was also food and beverage manager at Meltham Golf Club, including being the head chef for a time.
As part of the pub’s rejuvenation, a new management and kitchen team is now in place including assistant manager, Grace, alongside new chef Thom who joins Jess and Lewis to complete the culinary line-up.
Huddersfield-based Amanda knows the patch well after living in the area from more than 20 years and she’s clear on where she wants to take the pub.
Amanda said: “I’m really excited to be here and there’s so much potential in this pub. The Millers Bar will be catering for everyone in the wider area, offering everything from brunches, coffee and cake to music evenings, tipsy teas and expanded bottomless brunches.
“We’ll be adding regular steak and burger nights alongside afternoon teas – plus some more creative menu choices like hanging kebabs. That will all sit alongside our popular favourites like hot sandwiches and traditional pub food.
“Our overall aim is to provide homemade quality food and rotating excellent craft ales – all served up in a warm, welcoming environment where great service is at the heart of everything we do.”
The family and dog-friendly canalside venue also hopes to run a year-round programme of live music as well as opening earlier to serve brunches along with coffee and homemade cake deals.