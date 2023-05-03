News you can trust since 1853
New pizza place opens in Calderdale and shares heartwarming video of chef teaching his daughter how to cook

A new pizza restraurant has opened in Calderdale – and it is already training its chefs young.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read

Stelline Pizzeria is on Town Hall Street in Sowerby Bridge, offering real Italian pizza as well as tasty burgers.

It has shared an adorable video on its social media showing their Italian chef in the restaurant’s kitchen teaching his daughter how to make pizza.

Stelline says: “Throughout the video, the father-daughter duo shares laughter, love, and a deep appreciation for the culinary traditions of Italy.

Sowerby BridgeSowerby Bridge
"This video is a beautiful reminder of the importance of family, and the joy of sharing knowledge and skills across generations.”

