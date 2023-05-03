New pizza place opens in Calderdale and shares heartwarming video of chef teaching his daughter how to cook

Stelline Pizzeria is on Town Hall Street in Sowerby Bridge, offering real Italian pizza as well as tasty burgers.

It has shared an adorable video on its social media showing their Italian chef in the restaurant’s kitchen teaching his daughter how to make pizza.

Stelline says: “Throughout the video, the father-daughter duo shares laughter, love, and a deep appreciation for the culinary traditions of Italy.

Sowerby Bridge