New pub with heated beer garden and function room will open in Calderdale village after £740k investment

The Swan Tavern will be where The Riverside Fox used to be on Oldham Road in Ripponden.

It is set to open this summer, following a £740k reinvention, and will be spread across two floors.

As well as a games room with pool and darts, the new pub will have a heated beer garden, a function room and multiple screens to show sports matches.

New managing director of The Swan Tavern Victoria Hatton

Guests will be able to enjoy 10 draught lagers and ales, four cask hand pulls, creative cocktails, an expansive selection of world wines and spirits, hand-stretched pizzas, sharers and small plates.

The opening will create 20 new jobs, alongside the appointment of a new managing director – Victoria Hatton.

She said: “Having been part of the Concept Taverns success story going from five to eleven venues in the past few years, I was thrilled to accept my new role as managing director.

"I’m super excited to get started and I hope my position opens the door for more women to land similar positions in the industry.

"The Swan Tavern is a fantastic venue and the building itself has a rich history in the local area.

"We’re looking forward to becoming a key part of the community, and with so many great pubs, bars and restaurants in the area, we know we’re in great company.

