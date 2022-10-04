New restaurant for Halifax town centre where wine shop and deli was
A new Turkish restaurant is opening in Halifax town centre where there used to be a wine shop and deli.
Anatolia, offering Turkish cuisine and a bar, will open on Horton Street.
The premises used to be occupied by La Cantina Direct.
The wine and deli shop is still running but said they will be working from Skipton offering online and telephone orders for delivery.
As well as orders for individuals, they can supply for functions.
For more information, visit https://lacantinadirect.co.uk/
