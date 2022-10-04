Anatolia, offering Turkish cuisine and a bar, will open on Horton Street.

The premises used to be occupied by La Cantina Direct.

The wine and deli shop is still running but said they will be working from Skipton offering online and telephone orders for delivery.

The new restaurant will open soon

As well as orders for individuals, they can supply for functions.

For more information, visit https://lacantinadirect.co.uk/