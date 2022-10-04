News you can trust since 1853
New restaurant for Halifax town centre where wine shop and deli was

A new Turkish restaurant is opening in Halifax town centre where there used to be a wine shop and deli.

By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:53 pm - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:55 pm

Anatolia, offering Turkish cuisine and a bar, will open on Horton Street.

The premises used to be occupied by La Cantina Direct.

The wine and deli shop is still running but said they will be working from Skipton offering online and telephone orders for delivery.

The new restaurant will open soon

As well as orders for individuals, they can supply for functions.

For more information, visit https://lacantinadirect.co.uk/

La Cantina is still running for online orders
Halifax