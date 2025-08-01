A new Halifax restaurant opens today.

Madagaska Bar and Grill is on Powell Street in the town centre, where CREAM used to be.

According to its social media, it will offer “bold flavours, sizzling grills and vibes like no other”.

It describes itself as “Afro-Caribbean flair meets classic grill house comfort in a whole new way”.

The new restaurant opened at noon today (Friday).

Cream shut in 2023 and the premises went on the market last year.

According to the listing on Rightmove, the ground floor of the building can seat 16 people, and the second floor another 30.

The listing said: “A fantastic opportunity to acquire this stunning fully-fitted two storey coffee shop/restaurant premises which occupies a prime corner trading position within the heart of Halifax town centre.”