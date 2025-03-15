Councillors have approved changes to plans for a new Calderdale supermarket store to improve road safety.

Sovereign Lubricants (Yorkshire) Ltd had applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to make changes to conditions imposed when plans to turn Sovereign House at Crowtrees Lane, in Rastrick, into a Sainsbury’s Local were approved a year ago.

Agent David Brackham, for the company, said the request to vary three planning conditions were basically for practical reasons.

Calderdale Council’s planning committee heard these would mean delivery wagons would be able to three point turn and enter and go out of the site “front ways on.”

Other changes requested were minor ones which would slightly change the building’s profile by the way it was cladded, he said.

Planning officers agreed the changes would mean manoeuvring would involve “less shunting”, allowing the drivers to turn more easily.

Councillors heard the changes would mean losing a parking space but officers felt this would not affect nearby on-street parking too much.

They agreed and unanimously agreed to allow the company to make the changes.

Last year’s planning permission gave consent for use of the building there to be changed from general industrial use to convenience food store.

Councillors heard Sovereign had been on the site for 30 years but needed to relocate with its five employees to premises now more suitable for its needs.

Sainsbury’s will be providing 20 to 25 full or part-time jobs, the change-of-use application said.

