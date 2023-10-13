News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

New shop for Halifax town centre as bargain store Freddie's gets new lease of life

A new discount store promising plenty of bargains is opening in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 18:42 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 18:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

OJ’s Savings will be at 1 Crown Street, where Freddie’s used to be.

From their social media posts, the owners sound to have got the keys to the premises today and are hoping to open next month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They posted: “It’s official. All systems go. Looking to be open mid November. We have some great bargains already."

The store is also looking for staff and is urging anyone interested to email [email protected].

Related topics:Halifax