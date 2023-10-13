New shop for Halifax town centre as bargain store Freddie's gets new lease of life

A new discount store promising plenty of bargains is opening in Halifax town centre.

OJ’s Savings will be at 1 Crown Street, where Freddie’s used to be.

From their social media posts, the owners sound to have got the keys to the premises today and are hoping to open next month.

They posted: “It’s official. All systems go. Looking to be open mid November. We have some great bargains already."