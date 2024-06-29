New shop opening at former Calderdale pub told it can sell alcohol until the early hours despite concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors have granted a variation to a premises licence for a new convenience store in Calderdale so that it can sell alcohol until the early hours.

Calderdale Council’s community protection team and several residents near to the Tazz Convenience Store, which will be at the former Junction Inn at Ogden Lane, Brighouse, had expressed concerns about the late hour.

It is not trading yet but the existing licence enables it to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises until 1am Monday to Thursday and 2am Friday to Sunday.

The community protection team and residents also voiced concerns about potential noise and disturbance.

The former Junction Inn at Ogden Lane, Brighouse, is set to become a convenience store, licensing councillors heard.

But Gill Sherratt, of Licensing Matters - representing the store - told Calderdale licensing sub-committee councillors “this licence already exists” and said the variation being applied for was for a change, allowing it to open from 6am.

The application also sought, and was granted, removal of other licensable activities except for sale of alcohol and late night refreshment, after councillors adjourned to take advice.

Ms Sherratt said the changes were being sought because the existing licence was not fit for purpose going forward.

She said Tariq Butt, of the store, lives close by, has another shop and is extremely experienced in licensing, going back more than 20 years, with a good track record.

Ms Sherratt said the building is an old traditional pub which had closed in 2020 and been empty and derelict since.

It was a link up with One Stop, which is a franchise of supermarket chain Tesco, who would be fitting out the shop in accordance with their standards, including CCTV.

This will be to One Stop national specifications with 17 cameras, four outside and the rest inside.

“One Stop are very, very involved in it and have a programme to support their managers,” said Ms Sherratt.

This included comprehensive staff training, refreshed annually, while Mr Butt also has a personal licence to sell alcohol.

It was appropriate for a convenience store to open at 6am and the reason for the licence variation application for alcohol sales matching was a legal one.