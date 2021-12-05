New support for Calderdale businesses to tackle modern recruitment challenges

The ‘Recruit, Retain, Recover – Post Pandemic’ webinar will feature discussions on the broad topic of recruitment, including new challenges associated with the process and how these can be overcome.

The session is being held as part of the Let’s Talk Trade series of panel discussions, which are being delivered in a partnership between Calderdale Council and the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

The sessions have so far supported firms in exploring new opportunities for international trade, as well as exploring topics including climate change and procurement.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “Recruitment is a key part of any business’s growth ambitions and can be a highly competitive and often difficult process.

“In this panel session, local experts will discuss filling vacancies, tackling skills shortages and managing virtual recruitment and hybrid working. They will also examine the evolving role of apprenticeships and traineeships. We encourage businesses to join the virtual session, as supporting their growth is part of our shared inclusive economic recovery.”

Speakers confirmed for this latest event on Wednesday December 15 at 10am.include People Director Janet Wilkinson from People’s Puzzles, and Covéa Insurance Senior Matthew Metcalfe. They will be joined by senior officers from Calderdale Council.