New trader arrives at Halifax Borough Market
Healthy Bites specialises in dried goods, offering a range of nuts, seeds, teas, biscuits and more.
The market has posted: “We’re thrilled to welcome Healthy Bites to Halifax Borough Market!
"Perfect for the health-conscious snacker.
"Find them next to the book shop, right across from Discount Corner.
"Pop by and stock up on your favourites!”
The Grade II* listed market in Halifax town centre is currently being transformed using £4.5m from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund.
As reported by the Courier, this has included work on the building’s roof – aimed at making the market warmer, watertight and allow more natural light to enter – which was recently completed.
Work is continuing along Albion Street, transforming the shop units along this stretch.
Further work includes the addition of new signage for the whole building and new automatic sliding doors at the market arcade entrance to replace four of the heavy, free-swinging doors.