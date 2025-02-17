A new business could soon open in a currently-empty Halifax town centre building that was last used for filming a TV show.

An application for a new licence to supply alcohol and play recorded music has been submitted to Calderdale Council for 16 Alexandra Street.

If approved, the licence would allow alcohol to be supplied and recorded music to be played between 11am and midnight from Monday to Saturday, and between 11am and 10pm on Sundays.

The building was last used in August 2022 for the filming of Full Monty 2, starring Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Paul Barber.

A Sheffield Job Centre sign was put up on the front of the building for the filming while Robert Carlyle - who has also starred in James Bond and Trainspotting - was spotted outside along with other actors and the film crew.

They spent several days filming in Alexandra Street, which is between Commercial Street and Wards End.