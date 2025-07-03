A new trader has opened at Halifax Borough Market, selling food from around the world.

Calder Cheesehouse opened today and is offering a range of cheese as well pasta, pâtés, olives, crackers and more.

Calderdale Council, which runs the market, has posted: “There’s a ‘grate’ new reason to visit Halifax Borough Market - Calder Cheesehouse has officially landed.”

And Halifax Borough Market has said: “Say hello to Jay from Calder Cheesehouse — your go-to for fine cheeses from Britain, Ireland, France, Spain, Italy, Scandinavia, and beyond!”

To find out more about becoming a market trader in Calderdale, visit https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/communities/calderdale-markets/become-market-trader