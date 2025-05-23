New Yorkshire restaurants: Opening date announced for restaurant team's fifth Yorkshire eatery
An opening date for a new Calderdale restaurant has been revealed.
La Brisa, on Town Hall Street, will welcome people from Monday, May 26.
The restaurant is run by the same people who own La Vida in Hebden Bridge, La Casa in Ilkley, Gallio in Alwoodley in Leeds and La Palma in Selby.
They posted: “Join us for an unforgettable dining experience full of flavour, warmth, and a touch of Mediterranean charm.
"Whether you’re planning a cozy dinner or a special celebration, we’re now taking bookings.”