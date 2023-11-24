News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Newbank Garden Centre: New coffee house offering cakes, sandwiches and more opens at popular garden centre near Halifax

A new coffee house has opened at Newbank Garden Centre in West Vale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After three years without a cafe, the popular garden centre on Stainland Road has welcomed Koffee House.

The new venture opened on Saturday, offering cakes, sandwiches and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newbank Garden Centre posted: “We have been so happy to welcome Sally and Simon down at Newbank Halifax. They are the wonderful team behind the new coffee house.

"Their hard work has really paid off. Bringing the old cafe bang up to date with their new project, Koffee House.”

Related topics:West Vale