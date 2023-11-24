Newbank Garden Centre: New coffee house offering cakes, sandwiches and more opens at popular garden centre near Halifax
A new coffee house has opened at Newbank Garden Centre in West Vale.
After three years without a cafe, the popular garden centre on Stainland Road has welcomed Koffee House.
The new venture opened on Saturday, offering cakes, sandwiches and more.
Newbank Garden Centre posted: “We have been so happy to welcome Sally and Simon down at Newbank Halifax. They are the wonderful team behind the new coffee house.
"Their hard work has really paid off. Bringing the old cafe bang up to date with their new project, Koffee House.”