A new coffee house has opened at Newbank Garden Centre in West Vale.

After three years without a cafe, the popular garden centre on Stainland Road has welcomed Koffee House.

The new venture opened on Saturday, offering cakes, sandwiches and more.

Newbank Garden Centre posted: “We have been so happy to welcome Sally and Simon down at Newbank Halifax. They are the wonderful team behind the new coffee house.