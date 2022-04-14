Next stage of Brighouse Deal underway as team appointed to develop £19m projects

Turner & Townsend, which is headquartered in Leeds, won a tender to develop the full businesses cases for the projects – creating a town that is welcoming for all, with a canal that connects, shops and events, a market the town can be even more proud of and opportunities for everyone in an economy that generates sustainable growth.

Their team, which includes architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, planners and project managers, will now work with the Town Deal Board and the Council to turn the vision, already put forward and approved by government, into costed and designed projects.

Councillor Sophie Whittaker, co-chair of The Brighouse Town Deal Board, said: “We know this is a long process, but this is a significant step forward and we can’t wait to see the plans which Turner & Townsend will put forward in the coming months.

Proposal for Thornton Square

“As they work on developing these, you will see some activity across Brighouse so look out for fluorescent jackets and people with bits of equipment checking out sites and mapping parts of the town. This is part of that initial scoping work ahead of the projects themselves being planned and delivered in the years ahead.

“We will also be asking residents, retailers, businesses and community groups to get involved in the planning stages in the weeks ahead to ensure you can have your say and we will have more details on that very soon.”

The business cases need to be submitted back to government by the summer.

They will then consider these and, it is hoped, give the green light to unlocking the funding which will allow the board to appoint the contractors and find the partners who will actually deliver the schemes.

Peter Foy, director at Turner & Townsend, said:“The Brighouse Town Investment Plan represents the kind of bold vision required to transform the area for future generations. The community has already contributed so much to this plan through their feedback and we are delighted to be working with Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Deal Board to make it a reality.

“Getting this right needs a methodical approach that maintains a focus on the social, environmental and economic outcomes we all want to achieve. Through our strong existing relationship with the Council, our expertise in regeneration and our excellent supply chain we are ideally placed to deliver on this project.”