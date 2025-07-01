What was the first official LGBTQ+ bar in Halifax is reopening – and a familiar face is returning to help out.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New owners for The Village, on Princess Street in the town centre, have been found and the bar is looking to open again this month.

Also coming back is the former manager of the bar, Torban Aspinall, who has agreed to help with reopening The Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar has posted: “After many weeks of pestering him, and after much persuasion and soul searching on his part, we have finally managed to get Torban to agree to come out of retirement!

The Village LGBTQ+ bar in Halifax is reopening

"He has very kindly agreed to help us out initially to get it back up and running.

"He will also be bringing back the original angels so they can all work together, each bringing their special unique magic to get the venue thriving again!

“Torban and the team say they can’t wait to bring the Village Evolution back to the heart of the community, catch up with old friends and new, as well as share in the fun!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Courier reported in March how the bar was on going up for sale and had been closed until further notice.

Torban was the manager there for five years before handing it over to a new owner and manager in 2023.

The bar’s aim has been to provide a warm, welcoming, inclusive and non-judgmental safe space in the town.

Many have been welcoming the news of its return, with one person posting: “Best news this year.”