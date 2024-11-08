Noco Kiosk: Treasured Halifax al fresco eatery up for sale as owners who opened it 10 years ago 'seek a change in direction'
Noco Kiosk, in Westgate Arcade, is still open as usual but has gone on the market for £64,950.
According to its listing on Zoopla, after 10 years, the owners are "seeking a change in direction”.
"With an impressive turnover of £87,000, and a total income closer to £120,000 when accounting for cash sales, this business is not only profitable but primed for growth,” says the listing.
"The business already benefits from a loyal customer base and positive reviews thanks to its excellent reputation for high-quality food and beverages.”
Agents Cogogo, who are advertising the sale, say operating hours could be expanded to grow the business and a delivery service could be introduced.
It also suggests the menu could be expanded to include more vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free alternatives, and new owners could offer pizza and prosecco packages.
The business is being sold on a leasehold basis.