Noco Kiosk: Treasured Halifax al fresco eatery up for sale as owners who opened it 10 years ago 'seek a change in direction'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST
One of Halifax’s favourite eateries is up for sale.

Noco Kiosk, in Westgate Arcade, is still open as usual but has gone on the market for £64,950.

Most Popular

According to its listing on Zoopla, after 10 years, the owners are "seeking a change in direction”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"With an impressive turnover of £87,000, and a total income closer to £120,000 when accounting for cash sales, this business is not only profitable but primed for growth,” says the listing.

Noco Kiosk is open as usual but up for saleplaceholder image
Noco Kiosk is open as usual but up for sale

"The business already benefits from a loyal customer base and positive reviews thanks to its excellent reputation for high-quality food and beverages.”

Agents Cogogo, who are advertising the sale, say operating hours could be expanded to grow the business and a delivery service could be introduced.

It also suggests the menu could be expanded to include more vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free alternatives, and new owners could offer pizza and prosecco packages.

The business is being sold on a leasehold basis.

Related topics:HalifaxWestgate ArcadeZoopla
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice