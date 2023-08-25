Norm’s Bar is the latest business to open up at Dean Clough and is in the F Mill Courtyard of the historic mill complex.

The real ale bar offers a selection of draught lagers, cask hand pulls and international wines and spirits.

It is also planning events and live music.

Norm’s Bar opened today (Friday) and will be open from noon until midnight tomorrow and Sunday, from 4pm until midnight on Monday and Tuesday, and from noon until midnight on Wednesday.

It will then take a break before opening Monday to Sunday from mid-September.