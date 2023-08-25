News you can trust since 1853
Norm's Bar: New real ale bar opens in Halifax at historic Dean Clough mill complex

A new bar has opened in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST

Norm’s Bar is the latest business to open up at Dean Clough and is in the F Mill Courtyard of the historic mill complex.

The real ale bar offers a selection of draught lagers, cask hand pulls and international wines and spirits.

It is also planning events and live music.

Norm's Bar has opened at Dean Clough in Halifax
Norm's Bar has opened at Dean Clough in Halifax
Norm’s Bar opened today (Friday) and will be open from noon until midnight tomorrow and Sunday, from 4pm until midnight on Monday and Tuesday, and from noon until midnight on Wednesday.

It will then take a break before opening Monday to Sunday from mid-September.

The bar is one of a string of new additions to Dean Clough in recent months, including coffee bar hubb.

